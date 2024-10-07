Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $768.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

