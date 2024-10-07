MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Trading Up 7.0 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,738. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

