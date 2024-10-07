Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 7th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 7th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of MNDR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $29.50.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

