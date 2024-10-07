Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 7th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 7th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MNDR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
