Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

