M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.99).

MNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.94) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.01) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.75) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a one year low of GBX 190.62 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

