MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $325.00 at Citigroup

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $273.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,272,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,580,000 after acquiring an additional 170,095 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,665 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide.

