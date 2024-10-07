Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

