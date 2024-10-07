Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,367,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

