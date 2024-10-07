Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $395,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

