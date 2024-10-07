Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.15 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,755,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

