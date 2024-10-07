Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) versus BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Financial Contrast

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke DSM and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke DSM 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke DSM $10.89 billion 2.17 $1.98 billion N/A N/A BioLargo $12.23 million 5.90 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and BioLargo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke DSM N/A N/A N/A BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats BioLargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers animal nutrition and health products, including vitamins, premixes, carotenoids, enzymes, microbes, and eubiotics; human nutrition and health products comprising vitamins, nutritional lipids, minerals, carotenoids, nutraceuticals, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients; premix, market-ready solutions, and personalized nutrition; human milk oligosaccharides; and skin and sun care, hair care, and aroma ingredients; omega-3 fatty acids; and specialty food enzymes, cultures, bio-preservation, texturizing hydrocolloids, sugar reduction, and savory taste solutions. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics used in components for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food-packaging, and consumer goods industries; and Dyneema, a fiber solution for use in personal protection, workwear, sports apparel, outdoor equipment, ropes and slings, synthetic chains, and nets for the aquaculture, and renewable energy sectors. The Innovation Center segment offers biomedical materials, and medical device and material manufacturing technologies in the areas of cardiovascular, continence care, dental, diabetes management, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, peripheral vascular, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and wound management. It also commercializes yeast technology yeast for ethanol production. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

