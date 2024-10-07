Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) EVP Sells $315,392.09 in Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 348.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

