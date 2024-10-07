John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.6 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.