InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

IVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.47 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

