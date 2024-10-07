Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Sells $38,248.12 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after buying an additional 606,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

