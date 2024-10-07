Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,076,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $25,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,891,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,570,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

