Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Sells $21,636.72 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $21,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,955.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 275.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 923.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

