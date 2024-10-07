Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $71,499.12 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
