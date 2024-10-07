Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -900.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

