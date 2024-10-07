ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock valued at $840,973. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

