Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $274.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $392.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lowered Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.24.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $240.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.