Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

