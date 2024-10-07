Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $216,004 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 169,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.