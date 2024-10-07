HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 21.6 %

IMMX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.12. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immix Biopharma stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMMX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Immix Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

