Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $184.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.