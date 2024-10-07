GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEV. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.98.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $265.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $266.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

