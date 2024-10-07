FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Critical Contrast

FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTD Companies and Beachbody”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.32

FTD Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FTD Companies and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FTD Companies and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.67%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than FTD Companies.

Summary

Beachbody beats FTD Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTD Companies

(Get Free Report)

FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.