Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,425.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,854.17.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,745.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,607.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,557.41. The company has a market cap of C$40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$1,070.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,757.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 210.3600973 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00. Insiders sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $11,304,176 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

