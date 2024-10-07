Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

