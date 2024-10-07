Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

