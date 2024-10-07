EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EVI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

