EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
EVI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
