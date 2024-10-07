Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 117,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 560,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.