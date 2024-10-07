EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ENS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ENS opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 39.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 60.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

