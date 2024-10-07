Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $133,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

