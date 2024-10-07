DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Insider David Wild Buys 430,000 Shares

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) insider David Wild purchased 430,000 shares of DP Poland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($63,269.13).

DP Poland Stock Performance

Shares of DP Poland stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.01. DP Poland Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get DP Poland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About DP Poland

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.