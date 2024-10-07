Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $55.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $43.36 on Monday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 73.0% in the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 36.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Docebo by 196.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.