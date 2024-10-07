Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.24.

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $240.03 on Thursday. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

