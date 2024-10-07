Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

DNLI opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

