DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

