CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.19.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.