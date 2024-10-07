Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Healthcare Triangle”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kubient alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $1.17 million 0.00 -$13.62 million N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $21.93 million 0.13 -$12.34 million ($2.56) -0.20

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.9% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -48.54% -773.20% -113.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient beats Healthcare Triangle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

(Get Free Report)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.