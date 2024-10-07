Comparing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 4 1 2.83 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 10.74% 5.03% 2.66% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Triangle Petroleum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $321.86 million 4.84 $66.54 million $0.60 27.17 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

