Comparing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -29.80% N/A -17.77% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $560.34 million 3.41 -$545.06 million ($3.17) -4.29 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -2.86

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 2 3 0 2.33 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.98%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

