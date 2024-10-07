Comparing CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aclarion and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 773.11%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and CannLabs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 26.12 -$4.91 million N/A N/A CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclarion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

