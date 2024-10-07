Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $402.53 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $407.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

