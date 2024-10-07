Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.0 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

