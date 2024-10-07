Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 436.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

