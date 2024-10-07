CIBC Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$17.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGF.B. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.82.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$669.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.26. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$10.68.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,433.50. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. Insiders purchased 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

