Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $264.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.22.

NYSE:CB opened at $290.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.87. Chubb has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

