C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.